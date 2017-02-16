State Board of Education Votes to Change Testing

The West Virginia State Board of Education has chosen to make a change to its yearly student evaluation exam.

It voted to move away from the Smarter Balanced exam and use a different statewide assessment for students.The Smarter Balanced Exam had been taken every year by students in grades 3-11 to evaluate how they've retained what's been taught in the classroom.

"We hope that it's considerate of what platform they're moving to that it will be considerate of being meaningful to students, and informed decisions on instructions for teachers," David Price, Raleigh County superintendent, said.

Price said that with the new student evaluation exam, the state will only require grades 3-8 and grade 11 students to take it. These assessments have no impact on the students' grade point averages.

They are used by the state to only collect data on students.

