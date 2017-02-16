Prosecutor Explains Supreme Court Juvenile Sex Offender Order

The West Virginia Supreme Court has made an order for people under 18 who commit a sex offense.

Juveniles judged for sex offenses as delinquents won't have to register as a sex offender once they become adults.

That's because being judged a delinquent is legally an adjudication. This is not a conviction, it's a judicial decision or sentence, for juveniles.

Scott Miller, director of Just For Kids child advocacy center, said dealing with juveniles who have committed sex offenses is never an easy task.

"The majority of those children who are abusers, if you will, had been abused as kids," Miller said. "And so they're following a pattern where they have not had any support."

Kristen Keller, Raleigh County prosecuting attorney, said even with this state Supreme Court ruling, it is still not unconstitutional for a juvenile to eventually have to register as a sex offender once becoming an adult.

"The statute as the legislature in West Virginia has written it does not include juveniles," Keller said. "Because a conviction is different from a juvenile adjudication."

The Supreme Court also ruled that juveniles who are convicted of first or second degree sexual assault can have their names released to the public.

These crimes are sexual intercourse or intrusion by someone over age 14 with a person younger than 12.

"Juveniles transferred to adult status do not go to an adult facility," Keller said. "And as a protection for juveniles, even when they've been convicted as an adult, they stay in the juvenile facility until they turn 18, and then the judge reviews if it's still appropriate to send them to a penitentiary."

Keller said the state legislature has the power to change this law.

