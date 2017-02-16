Tazewell County Teacher Defeats Cancer Twice And Continues To Pursue Passion For Teaching

A teacher in Tazewell County continues to pursue her passion of teaching after battling and defeating cancer twice. Sarah Jones is a third grade teacher at Graham Intermediate School. She's been teaching for 8 years. Teaching is a job she said she always wanted to do.

In 2011 when she was then teaching at Dudley Primary School, her world was turned upside down. She was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

Jones said, "Throughout my whole experience with that, I missed being in the classroom but I felt like I was still there. The parents and teachers of Dudley and Graham Intermediate, just the Bluefield Virginia community as a whole was so supportive."

After treatment, she returned back to school in 2013. The cancer eventually returned. In 2015, Jones was diagnosed with cancer for a second time. She made her come back in April of 2016. She's now cancer free once again.

Jones said, "I hope that in the process of me coming back and teaching or as the children have seen me going through what I've gone through, I can make an impact on someone's life for the better that they can see my love of the Lord. They can see God's healing through me. They can see the blessings and the miracles."

Principal at Graham Intermediate Todd Baker said she cares deeply about her students.

Baker said, "I would definitely call her a hero."

Jones said, "I have a wonderful group of students. I am back doing what I love. I feel that God has put me here for a reason." Jones was named 2016 Teacher of the Year for southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia. She graduated from Bluefield College in 2008.