Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. Upgrades Deputies Cars

One local sheriff's department has a new system that will better serve their deputies.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has been awarded a new GPS and Wifi system for the deputies cars. This will allow deputies to have internet and GPS capabilities at all times.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department said this will be a huge help and allow the 911 center to always be able to locate the deputies.

The Fayette County Sheriff, Mike Fridley believes this system will help them better serve the community. "Again it boils down to better serving the public and safety for my officers and with this, you can do it," said Sheriff Fridley.

This was all made possible by the Fayette County Commission who bought 20 new systems for the department. Every road unit will have access to this new system and deputies believe this will allow them to do their jobs in a more efficient way.