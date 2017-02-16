Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. Upgrades Judicial Security

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has received grant money from the West Virginia Court Security Board to purchase a new security system for their judicial system.

As the Fayette County Probation Officer for the past 12 years, Jerry Willoughby said having a new upgraded security system makes going to work worry free for him. "I think it's a lot safer around here, we're able to see who's at our door, they can't just barge in when they want to," said Willoughby.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department installed security cameras throughout the courthouse which they can see from their office at all times of the day.

As a worker in the courthouse, Willoughby said it's something that's already helped them. "We had an officer accidentally hit the other day and we had a great response in a quick amount of time," said Willoughby.

If danger were to strike deputies are notified on their cell phones, on their computers, in the Sheriff's office through a marquee and the 911 center is alerted.

With $80,000 of new equipment the Fayette County Sheriff's Department also made sure to have eyes and ears outside of the walls of the courthouse at all times. "All of the parking lots are covered, the courthouse, the annex, the family court," said Sheriff Mike Fridley.

While Sheriff Fridley said they luckily don't have many incidences inside the courthouse, they would rather be safe than sorry. "We don't want to be the ones who wait until something happens," said Sheriff Fridley.

The Fayette County Commission has stepped in and purchased additional panic buttons for all county workers.