Fayette County Regains Control of Their School System

Today (2/16) Fayette County regained full control of their public school system. This morning (2/16) the West Virginia Department of Education met with the school board, returning all local control back to Fayette County.

The vote comes after seven years of state intervention. This will give the board control of all areas, including curriculum, facilities and finances.

Students hope the school board will now address the problems they see. "Hopefully because the halls are a bit crowded and the classes are too big in other words and it would help students focus more rather than having other students as distractions," said a student at Oak Hill High School, Timothy McCallaster.

This morning the superintendent of Fayette County Schools, Terry George, stated he is pleased with the progress Fayette County has made and he will continue to make improvements in the schools.