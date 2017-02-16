Did You Know, It's Still Not Too Late to Get Your Flu Shot

Even though it's almost winter, influenza is still a serious concern. Medical experts reported the virus is still at its peak from March until as late as May.

The Centers for Disease Control stresses as long as the flu virus is still active and causing illness, it's not too late to be vaccinated. The CDC reports vaccinations are really important, especially for people over 65 years old.

Not everyone has gotten their flu shots this season and some said they don't plan to. "I do not get it because when I do it makes me eat sick more severe because it's like a virus they give to you and you're just better off not getting it in my opinion," said a Fayette County Resident, Eileen Velasquez.

For people interested in getting the vaccine, local pharmacies are still providing them.