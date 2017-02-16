West Virginia board drops standardized tests in grades 9, 10

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Board of Education has eliminated standardized math and English language arts tests scheduled for this spring for ninth and 10th graders.

Thursday's move means that only 11th graders will be tested, putting West Virginia in line with federal requirements to test at least once at the high school level.

In his State of the State address, Gov. Jim Justice complained that West Virginia students are overtested with mediocre results.

The board also voted to replace the current Smarter Balanced assessments starting with the 2017-18 school year. Other assessment options will be sought.

The board also removed language that would have required end-of-course testing in high school for selected courses, and changed a statewide science assessment from fourth to fifth grade and from sixth to eighth grade.

