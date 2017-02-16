Greenbrier Valley Theatre Hosts GEHS Students for Special Fundraiser

Greenbrier East High School Students take to the stage at Greenbrier Valley Theatre as part of a fundraiser.



The schools competition theatre group performs the play "Emotional Baggage." It's a play that earned them first place in the West Virginia Theatre Competition. The students perform at GVT to prepare for another competition. In March, they head to Kentucky to perform in the 2017 Southeastern Theatre Conference Convention.

"We really know there's a lot of people in the community that want to help out with this so we thought putting on a show for the public would be a great way to get everybody together," says performer Brett Napier.



Tickets to the performance are 5 dollars. There will be a play by Greenbrier East theatre class students, as well as the competition troop. All proceeds will help the competition students fund their trip to Lexington, Kentucky in March.