Greenbrier Valley Theatre Hosts GEHS Students for Special Fundra - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Hosts GEHS Students for Special Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

Greenbrier East High School Students take to the stage at Greenbrier Valley Theatre as part of a fundraiser. 


The schools competition theatre group performs the play "Emotional Baggage." It's a play that earned them first place in the West Virginia Theatre Competition. The students perform at GVT to prepare for another competition. In March, they head to Kentucky to perform in the 2017 Southeastern Theatre Conference Convention. 

"We really know there's a lot of people in the community that want to help out with this so we thought putting on a show for the public would be a  great way to get everybody together," says performer Brett Napier. 


Tickets to the performance are 5 dollars. There will be a play by Greenbrier East theatre class students, as well as the competition troop. All proceeds will help the competition students fund their trip to Lexington, Kentucky in March. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.