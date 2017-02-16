Greenbrier East High School Students Take on Statewide Engineering Competition

Greenbrier East High School students are turning their classrooms in to engineering firms. Like real engineers, students are using a computer software to design virtual models of working bridges. They're learning tricks of the trade as part of a statewide competition sponsored by Marshall University, BridgeWalk, and the Division of Highways.

On the computer, they get to see which designs work, and which don't. "It's like a sport. Whenever you start you're not very good at it, but if you do it for a few months you start to get really good," says Junior Summer McElwain.

While most of us drive, walk, run, or bike over bridges on a daily basis, not all of us are trained to think of how they're built. That's what students say is the interesting part of this educational journey. 'I look at them and I can name them. I can say 'I've built that and it's not cheap,'" adds McElwain.

Though the competition is only open to middle school and high school students, it's a base of knowledge that can be carried a long way.

"We've gone to colleges and had students say 'we're in college today because you did this.' Whether they're going in to engineering or have other plans, they get an introduction in to engineering that way. That working hard and working smart on an academic subject, and putting that passion in to it really seems to benefit the students," says Division of Highways educational out reach employee Jennifer Dooley.

If you're a middle school or high school student interested in joining the competition you still have time. The qualifying round lasts until March 15th. You can sing up at WVBridgeDesignandBuilContest.com. The final round will be held at Marshall University in May and those who qualify can win cash prizes.