UPDATE: Funeral Services Announced for Legendary Mullens Basketball Coach Don Nuckols

Family members tell 59News legendary Mullens High School basketball coach Don Nuckols has died at the age of 78-years-old Thursday, February 16.

We're told he had suffered from respiratory issues in the past several months.

Nuckols had five state championship basketball teams during his coaching career at Mullens High School from 1969-1984.

Former Mullens basketball player, Senator Jeff Mullins played for Coach Nuckols from 1981-84. He said Coach Nuckols brought intensity to the game.

"During timeouts, during the game, if there was a bad call, his face would get red as a beet," Mullins said. "Even in timeouts, when he was getting on players, that's what made us so intense. It was just hard to win, hard to win at Mullens when he coached, because of how intense he was."

NBA basketball head coach Mike D'Antoni also spoke with 59 News about the passing of Coach Nuckols. D'Antoni played for Coach Nuckols at Mullens High School. D'Antoni has coached teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and is currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

"You remember him for how good a coach he was, the influence he had on the Mullens playground, how many guys are better because he got them to college or he got them on to bigger and better things," D'Antoni said. "He left a lasting legacy there in Mullens, for sure."

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also released a statement on Nuckols' passing. Justice said the loss of Coach Nuckols impacts the entire state.

"My deepest sympathies to the Nuckols family," Governor Justice said. "Don lived a wonderful life and contributed so much to building up the character of young men. He was a dear friend and a great competitor. All West Virginians knew Don Nuckols and we will all miss him. Don was a real fighter, a real competitor, and tremendous coach. I'm sure the Good Lord has got Don suited up with his dream team and he is coaching them to victory after victory in Heaven."

Family members tell 59 News Nuckols' wake will take place from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Family Worship Center on Pinewood Drive in Beckley. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Family Worship Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make monetary donations to the Coach Don Nuckols Heart and Hustle Scholarship at First People's Bank at PO Box 817 Mullens, WV 25882. The scholarship fund will go to a college-bound senior from Wyoming East High School.