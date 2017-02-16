Beckley VA hosts first mobile food pantry

A partnership between the Beckley VA Medical Center and the Mountaineer Food Bank aims to help Veterans in need across southern West Virginia. The two groups have combined to make the Beckley VA's first Mobile Food Pantry.

The goal is to provide food where accessibility is limited. Mobile Pantries can provide a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to people in need. It is transported to selected locations and distributed by Mountaineer Food Bank.

The first mobile food pantry will be held started at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at the Beckley VA Medical Center. It will last as long as they have supplies to give out.