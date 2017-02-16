Full control restored to Fayette County School Board

The WV Board of Education voted to restore full control of the Fayette County school system to the local board of education.

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to return full control of Fayette County's school system to the county after seven years under state control.

WVBE returns full control to Fayette Co. First time since 1998 WV no longer has any co. schools under WVBE control: https://t.co/wjUQHtpSNq — WV Dept of Education (@WVeducation) February 16, 2017





The board voted unanimously for the move Thursday at a meeting in Charleston, contingent on the Fayette board agreeing to a memorandum of understanding with the state school board.

"Upon review of the report from the Office o Education Performance Audits, and after further discussion with Superintendent (Terry) George, the Board feels confident in returning full control back to the Fayette County Board of Education," said WVBE president Tom Campbell. "I know the best days are ahead for the students in Fayette County.



The board had voted last month to give Fayette County partial control of its schools except for issues related to facilities.



In December the School Building Authority approved funding for capital improvements in Fayette County as part of a consolidation plan that would drop the number of Fayette County's public schools from 18 to 11.

"Our local board has worked hard to address issues and make change in Fayette County," said superintendent Terry George. "We have made a tremendous amount of progress and I am pleased the State Board of Education has confidence in our Board to continue to make improvements and ensure the best education possible for our students."

According to a release from the WV Board of Education, this is the first time since 1998 that West Virginia has no county school systems under state control.