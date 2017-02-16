Coal industry in Trump's America

Southern West Virginia. High Mountains, deep valleys, and coal fields.

An entire culture has been built on a little black rock.

According to CNN exit polls, President Donald Trump won West Virginia during the 2016 Presidential election with around 69 percent of the vote.

You could say this is Trump county, and most coal miners would say you're right.

We spoke with two former coal miners. One had a long career as a coal miner, and finished his career as a Federal Mine Inspector.

"I've had a lot of coal operators come to my house when I was injured and told me they appreciated when I came around," said Bernie Mullins.

Keith Bailey, who is out of work from the mines, chimed in,

"You were doing your job."

"Yeah I was doing my job," said Mullins.

Bailey is still unemployed from the mines.

We talked with Keith Bailey a few weeks ago. He was interviewing for a coal mining job. Now he says he didn't get it, and after being laid off from the mines for several years all he wants is to get back. To do the work his grandfather and father did.

"When you go underground it's like nothing else. it's really in your blood."

These men like so many other coal miners are jumping on the Trump wagon and hoping he delivers.

"I hope that trump can do what he says and get the miners back to work. Get West Virginia back in shape. It's our main source of income. He did talk good about Pittsburgh and West Virginia so I just hope he sticks to his guns," said Bailey.

"My dad probably would have turned over in his grave if he knew I voted republican." said Mullins.

Are you a democrat?

"Yes," said Mullins.

Mullins has been a mine inspector most of his life, and he says there was a time when coal miners were revered, but now their shunned.

"The coal miners have just been looked down on for so long. Even when I worked in the coal mines, we had the college graduates running the mines. People can't believe it but it's true. They're not a bunch of so-called hillbillies."

Members of the coal industry say something shifted during this presidential campaign. Those who once felt ignored, are now in the spotlight.

The President of the West Virginia Coal Association says when he sees coal mines or coal loading zones, he no longer sees despair, he sees hope.

BILL RANEY/PRESIDENT OF WV COAL ASSOCIATION: "You heard trump talk about the coal miners, and talk about the coal industry and how important they were and how he was going to put them back to work. We lost 7600 jobs. You know, you're in Beckley so you know the dramatic affect it's had on our industry.," said Bill Raney, president of WV Coal Association.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, which is a part of the Department of Energy, coal production has declined in the Appalachian region by 53% since 2008. Production is expected to increase most in the Western region of the US, but the energy outlook in our region looks bleak.

"We're seeing an increase in electricity demand, and we think when President Trump does what he says he was going to do with infrastructure in this country--building it with American Steel, building it with American concrete and cement. All of which require coal," said Raney.

Raney also says coal production in the Appalachian region will rebound if current policies are changed. He wants the clean power plan reversed.

"You go to Logan and Boone and Mingo and McDowell County and look at the devastation that has been brought by the negative policies then I don't think that scale balances at all. So I think there needs to be a deep conversation about climate change. How much control do you need?"

With Trump in office, many Appalachians see a light at the end of the tunnel.

'I hope with President Trump in there and Justice that things are going to be different. Just like my friend right here. He needs to be back in the coal mine. He's like me. He likes coal mining," said Mullins.

Only time will tell if West Virginia can rise from the ashes.