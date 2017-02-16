Parents to learn how to spearhead local school initiatives

Education officials are planning a conference this fall to help parents lead successful initiatives in their local schools.
The program is being called Families Leading Change.
Program Director Charlotte Norris says the program will teach parents and guardians how to start local initiatives such as promoting fatherhood engagement and creating strong school wellness teams.
Thanks to the Pennsylvania-based Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Norris says the program currently has a $50,000 pot for mini-grants to support such ideas. The grants range from $500 to $2,000 each.
Officials have not yet set the location and time for the fall conference.
The program was spearheaded by the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, part of the Our Children, Our Future anti-child-poverty campaign.