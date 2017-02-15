Beckley Police to Host Coffee With a Cop Community Event - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Police to Host Coffee With a Cop Community Event

By Joe Putrelo, Reporter
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

The Beckley Police Department is hosting an event to develop relationships with people in the community. 

The police department is organizing Coffee With a Cop at McDonald's off Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street. McDonald's is donating coffee and space for Beckley P.D. to hold the event. 

It's a chance for citizens of Beckley to get to know their officers in a stress-free environment. 

"You're not dealing with a police officer on a traffic violation, or your a victim," Capt. Jake Corey said. "It's just getting to know the men and women who work for your police department in a casual area. That's the benefit of it."

Coffee With a Cop will be going on from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

