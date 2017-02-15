NPLEx Blocked The Sale Of More Than 17 Thousand Boxes of Pseudoephedrine In WV

Data from the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) was released on Wednesday February 15, 2017 by the West Virginia Retailers Association. It's a pseudoephedrine monitoring system in pharmacies in West Virginia. The West Virginia Retailers Association reported that in 2016, NPLEx blocked the sale of more than 17,000 boxes of pseudoephedrine. Pharmacist at Colony Drug Pharmacy in Beckley, Keith Foster, said the system has been around since 2013.

Foster said, "The limit is 3 grams of pseudophedrine or in a 24-hour period which equals about 120 tablets. The person can also not consume more than 9 grams or purchase 9 grams in a 30-day time limit." West Virginia along with 33 other states reportedly use NPLEx.

You won't find pseudoephedrine on the shelves. Customers have to purchase that over the counter with a government issued photo I.D.

Foster said, "It alerts us to any recent sales or any sales in the past that exceeds limits or requests for exceeded limits. It's tremendous. The sales have dropped tremendously. The request have dropped tremendously because everybody knows they have to go through this process."

A person is denied if they try to purchase past the limit. Law enforcement agencies are able to access NPLEx data as well. The system is an effort to lead to reported meth makers being questioned by law enforcement.

