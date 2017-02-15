Community Comes Together to Remember Lt. Zachary Feltner

This morning a funeral was held to remember a local firefighter.

Lieutenant Zachary Feltner was a firefighter in Mount Hope who passed away after losing his battle to cancer.

Today (2/15) fire crews from all over the state came out to show their support. Jan-Care and other medical services also assisted in leading Feltner's procession.

People said it was truly a community effort to remember such a hero. " "The pageantry was amazing and the pastor spoke of brotherhood and you can really see that in everyone who came out," said the Youth Pastor with Hughes Creek Community Church, Craig Petry.

The burial was held in Victor at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens where he was put to rest.