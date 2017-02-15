A New College Will Take Over WVU Tech Montgomery's Campus

West Virginia University Institute of Technology prepares to move all operations to Beckley, the college announced KVC health system is taking over their Montgomery campus.

The Mayor for the City of Montgomery, Greg Ingram, is also a WVU Tech alum and said losing WVU Tech hasn't been easy, but he is excited for what's to come with KVC Health Systems moving in. "It's going to help the region by the students being here, they're going to be participants in the community," said Mayor Ingram.

KVC Health Systems is an organization that works with foster kids at a college level, providing them with a chance to pursue their dreams. "Everyone of these young people is a victim and have been exposed to some level of trauma," said a Lobbyist with Spilman Thomas & Battle, Tommy Bailey.

Bailey has taken such a big part in helping these foster kids and by next winter he has high hopes to enroll 500 students. Along with helping foster children, KVC Health Systems hopes to help the local community. "There will be some economic benefits in terms of jobs, retail services provided by the city," said the President for the Fayette County Commission, Matt Wender.

KVC Health Systems plans to bring around 200 jobs to the area and while the college has only signed a lease with WVU Tech, they are confident this will be long-term. "We've made it very clear to the local community that by doing this, we're here for the long haul," said Bailey.

KVC Health Systems said they still have a lot of work to do but they plan to have the college open by this time next year.