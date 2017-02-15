City of Ronceverte Announces New Summer Festival

The City of Ronceverte is announcing the first summer festival set for this July.

Officials at the Ronceverte Development Corporation decided to create a new festival for residents to look forward to. It is set for July 22nd. They plan for it to include craft vendors, food vendors, and tons of live music.



Proceeds from vendor fees will go towards filling local food pantries. "It's wonderful that people donate at holidays and things like that but, as all of us do, we eat all year long and there's always a need for food. Please, anyone is welcome to donate to the food pantry at any time. We are asking some of the vendors and some of the people here as part of the payment for their space, to donate some food as well," says festival organizer Tammy Rhodes.

The city is still looking for a name for the festival. If you have a creative idea on what this new festival should be called you can call the Ronceverte Development Corporation at 304-647-3140.