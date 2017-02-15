High Tunnel Greenhouse Teaches Rainelle Students More Than Just Gardening

In a line that mimics freshly planted crops, 1st grade students at Rainelle Elementary School stand one after the other to step inside the school's high tunnel greenhouse. Like the plants, the students will grow once inside.

"They get to participate and see how they grow from seeds, to a full plant, and what the needs are for the growth," says teacher Candice Osborne.



It starts with seeds. Those are nurtured for about a month before being planted outside in the greenhouse. Everything from tomatoes, to lettuce, and kale has it's own spot. Beyond teaching students how to plant and cultivate, the benefits reach in to the surrounding community.

Mary Surbaugh, an organizer of the school's high tunnel says, "It's been documented that there are pockets of poverty in West Virginia, particularly on the Western end of Greenbrier County. In these pockets of poverty, they're closely linked to food deserts."

The lack of available "fresh" food in Rainelle inspired teachers and community members to teach the youth what it means to be hands on and healthy.

A vital part of keeping the plants alive is, of course, watering them. It's a trick that teaches the students the benefits of water, and not just the destruction they saw from the flooding last June.



As for the gardeners, they each seem to have their own favorite part. Favorites range from putting the plants in the ground, to getting messy in the dirt. The most important part is teaching the students to talk to their crops and plant with love.

Once the produce is fully grown, students will learn how to package and sell it to local farmers markets, restaurants, and more.