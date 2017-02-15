Stolen car leads to police chase down Coal City Road

A man called Raleigh County Deputies on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to report that his car was stolen outside the MacArthur Little General. The victim told investigators that a man pulled a knife on him and took his car.

Deputies found the car a short time later traveling on Coal City Road. The suspect lead them on a short chase that ended when he hit a mailbox. The man then ran off, but was quickly captured.

Jason Lilly, 36, of Princewick, WV was searched and deputies found a large pocket knife that is believed to be the weapon used in the theft. They also found two types of drugs on him. He is charged with Grand Larceny, Fleeing, Possession and other charges. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.