Arson suspect shot in Wyoming County

An investigation into a possible arson in the Longbranch area of Wyoming County lands a suspect in the hospital with a gunshot wound and the shooter in handcuffs. It happened at 10:39 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2017. Deputies were called to a fire at the Morgan Sanitation Building in Simon, WV. They found Michael Cline, who is believed to have set the fire, shot in the leg. The alleged shooter, Ethan Stapleton, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding. Cline was taken to Logan Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Cline is also a suspect in a burglary and arson investigation from Feb. 3. That is when Morgan's Grocery in Simon was set on fire. Cline is expected to be charged with Burglary, Arson and Transferring Stolen Property when he is released from the hospital. Stapleton was arraigned on Wednesday morning and released on bond.