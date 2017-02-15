Russian spy ship trolls the coast of Delaware - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Russian spy ship trolls the coast of Delaware

Posted: Updated:

Amidst a number of Russian moves concerning to the United States one hits pretty close to home. A Russian spy ship was spotted off the coast of Delaware.

It is sailing in international waters and carries a variety of high-tech spying equipment designed to intercept signals intelligence. This is not the first time the ship has been deployed near the U.S. coast.  It was spotted off Florida in recent years. Such moves were common during the cold war.

The sighting comes on the heels of a U.S. warship in the Black Sea having three encounters with Russian aircraft, and on Tuesday, a senior military official told CNN that Moscow has deployed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.