Hooked on Science: Smoke Ring Launcher

The trash can is just for trash, right? Not according to Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist. They show how to turn the trash can into a smoke ring launcher.

“My science helper, Conner and I are engineering an air cannon that will shoot smoke rings," said Lindsey.

"Okay Conner, hold the fog machine right here, we’re going to turn it on, we’re going to fill it up full of fog, and then we are going to hit the back of it, you’ll notice the ring come out.

"It’s pretty amazing, here’s how you build your own, by the way. All you’ve got to do is use an old tub, a bucket of some kind, and put a hole in the bottom of it. Then, secure a tarp on top of it by using a bungee cord. It’s pretty easy to make, I am going to hit the back of it, and see if we can blow Conner’s hair off his head.

"Okay, maybe not! Basically, we learn a little bit about matter, which is anything that takes up space and has mass. Matter can exist in three main states. A solid, a liquid, and what are we playing around with here, gas. A gas, and this is the air we’re breathing in, creating your own air cannon, it’s pretty cool."