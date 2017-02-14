Another West Virginia Board of Education Member Resigns - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Another West Virginia Board of Education Member Resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Another member of the West Virginia Board of Education has resigned.

Beverly Kingery didn't give a reason for stepping down Monday in a brief letter to Gov. Jim Justice.

She's the third board member to resign since Justice was inaugurated last month. Board president Mike Green and vice president Lloyd Jackson resigned Jan. 31.

Justice has said he wants a new approach to public schools in West Virginia with more control locally and less from state officials in Charleston.

The governor already has appointed four new board members - all educators - and now has two vacancies to fill on the nine-member board.

Another board member, Scott Rotruck, will end his term in November, giving Justice a seventh appointment.

The board plans to meet Thursday.

