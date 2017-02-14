Workers At Old Dominion Florist In Tazewell Were Busy On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists. Designer and Delivery Driver at Old Dominion Florist Ashley Miller started her Valentine's Day at 8 a.m. Her first flower delivery was at Tazewell Elementary School.

Miller said, "You're trying to assist customers in the store and you're trying to answer phones. You're trying to make arrangements, deliver, it is absolutely crazy."

Floral Designer Frank Stepp has been in the business for more than 60 years.

Stepp said, "We'll sell close to 3,000 roses we've been making for 2 days now."

Miller's second stop was at the Tazewell County Courthouse. She had a delivery for Deputy Clerk Tina Bise.

Bise said, "I feel really excited. It's our third Valentine's Day together since we've been married. He still surprises me so that's a good thing."

Miller said she likes that doing her job makes other people happy.

Miller said, "Its great just not only on Valentine's Day, any day. That's what I like about my job, making someone smile, making their day."