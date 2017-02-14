New Business Coming To Downtown Bluefield

A new business is coming to downtown Bluefield. It's called the Saltwater Underground. The new store is going to be in the basement of Blue Mountain Mercantile on Federal Street. Owner Chris Delp said he wants to educate people on how to start their own reef tank. He said he will have salt water fish and salt water coral from all over the world.

Delp said, "The city has been really helpful. Jim Spencer has been the number one guy going through the city. I would have anybody that has any questions about starting a new business in Bluefield to give Jim Spencer a call."

He hopes to open up sometime in April of 2017.