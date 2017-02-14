What kind of difficulties do caregivers face

In the Mountain State, almost 18 percent of the population is over 65 years old, according to the World Atlas. Caregivers face many difficulties when caring for loved ones. Former first lady Rosalyn Carter once said "There are only 4 kinds of people in the world - those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers." They focus all their attention, energy, and time on caring for the person in need, ignoring their own needs.

Terrie Tilley, the Director of Social Services at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said that what she hears the most from caregivers is they "need a break is very very common." She took care of her husband when he broke his shoulder, so she's been a caregiver.

"He couldn't do a lot of things for himself," added Tilley. "And just the fact that I had something to do every minute of the day that was really stressful."

There are many services offered by the Raleigh County Commission on Aging to caregivers.

"We do offer in home services, where we send someone in to the home to care for that person for for a few hours." said Tilley. "We do offer adult day care, where they can bring that person in here. We offer home delivered meals so that if they do need, they can't be there and that person needs a meal we can offer that. We have transportation."

