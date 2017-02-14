UPDATE: Victim in fatal accident identified

4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 UPDATE:

Troopers in McDowell County have released the name of a man who was killed in a car accident in Bartley on Feb. 14. Curley Lester, Sr. was the victim of the single car accident on County Route 83/1.

ORIGINAL STORY: Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Welch were called to the scene of an accident in the Bartley area of McDowell County on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The crash was reported at around 11:20 a.m. on County Route 83/1.

Investigators said that when they arrived on the scene of the accident they found a white GMC Jimmy had gone over an embankment and flipped into the Buck Fork stream. The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene. Troopers did confirm that the victim was from McDowell County. There is no word on what may have lead to the accident.