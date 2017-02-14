Donut Connection customizes confections for Valentine's Day

Valentines across the Mountain State had a sweet tooth for some doughnuts to kick off Valentine's Day. Heart shaped doughnuts, both filled and not filled, were selling out quickly in honor of the holiday.

Donut Connection in Beckley saw an increase in business from the special edition doughnuts. They try to celebrate every holiday with a few special doughnuts.

"We like anything holiday, our employees get excited to do that," said owner, Lynn Plumley, "They're interested in doing different things. So everyone gets excited for a holiday."

Plumley said they are planning on making green doughnuts in honor of St. Patrick's Day.