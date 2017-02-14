Raleigh County BOE Votes to Keep JROTC at WWHS

Today (2/14) the Raleigh County Board of Education announced they have made the decision to keep the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) at Woodrow Wilson High School after discussing cutting the program due to money issues. People involved in the program said they are happy to hear the board has decided to keep the program.



"The JROTC Program here is the only reason I came to Woodrow Wilson High School," said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel with JROTC at Woodrow Wilson High School, James Bowen.

Bowen said he entered the JROTC Program four years ago and as a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel he has seen himself grow through the program. "It's provided me to develop leadership skills in this organization and on a lot of different levels," said Lt. Col. Bowen.

Bowen said the Raleigh County Board of Education's decision to potentially cut the program would only hurt the entire school and he's not alone. Parents have seen their children change for the better since starting this program. "From being very shy and not confident to being respectful and confident in what he wants to accomplish," said a concerned parent, Monica Phelps.

As a proud mother Phelps said what makes this program so special is the time and effort that teachers put into it. For the past 20 years Charles Carpenter has taught JROTC and he said he sees how vital it is for the school. "I've seen the impact it can have on students lives and the lives of their families," said Carpenter.

The Raleigh County Board of Education saw the need for the program and voted to keep it for another year, but those in favor are working to keep it around for longer than that. "We should continue to see the benefits for the future," said Carpenter.

Parents said they will be in attendance at the Raleigh County Board Meeting tonight (2/14) to show their support.