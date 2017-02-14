Keeping Valentine's Day Flowers Alive

For everyone who received a flower arrangement today, florists have some tips on keeping them alive. It's recommended to change the water in the vase daily and only use 1 cup for every 16 inches of stem. There are old wives tales out there that you should add sugar or aspirin to the water in the vase. At Flower's by Nancy, they use fresh cut flowers and they don't recommend adding anything to the water. Sumer Petitt, Flowers by Nancy Delivery Driver, told us " If you get a good quality flower, that will happen. You know, like I said, make sure they're watered and not by direct heat, you should, you should get at least a week out of them." Petitt added that you shouldn't put them outside in the cold weather.