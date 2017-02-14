Gov. Justice opposes privatization of WVSOM

Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) released a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 opposing a bill to make the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine a private non-profit corporation. Senate Bill 184 was introduced on Feb. 8 by Senators Blair, Boso, Rucker, Trump and Sypolt.

"It makes absolutely no sense to divest yourself of such a strong asset," said Gov. Justice. "WVSOM graduates more physician annually than both West Virginia University and Marshall University and more than half of the primary care physician practicing in West Virginia are graduates of the Osteopathic School. Privatization of this outstanding educational facility will also drive up in state tuition, dramatically, for our state's brightest young women and men and that would be counterproductive."

The Governor also noted that WVSOM was recognized for 18 years in a row by U.S. News and World Report as one of the medical schools in the United States. It is also ranked No. 1 among all medical schools by Academic Medicine for graduating physicians who practice in rural areas.

"At this time when West Virginians need access to quality health care, especially in our most rural areas, we simply can't afford to even entertain the thought of giving up WVSOM," the Governor added.

