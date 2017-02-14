Several brands of cheese recalled due to Listeria concerns

MASSILLON, OH (WCMH) — MDS Foods is recalling several brands of cheese due to a potential for Listeria contamination.

Some of the recalled cheese was supplied to MDS by Deutsch Kase Hause LLC, the same supplier linked to recalls of Sargento cheeses.

Other cheese recalled by MDS shared a production line with the affected cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).

Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier

MDS Foods

Item # Brand Description Product Size Piece UPC Code Case UPC Code Date Code 55209 Amish

Classics Colby Deli (Mini) Horn 6 lb 8 28653 552093 00 8 28653 55209 3 Sell by: May 17, 2017 55241 Amish

Classics Colby RW Fullmoon Approx. 8 oz 8 28653 55241 3 00 8 28653 55241 3 Best if used by:

07/10/17 7/4/2017 6/4/2017 5/19/2017 55245 Amish

Classics Colby EW Fullmoon 8 oz 8 28653 55245 1 00 8 28653 55245 1 Best if used by: 7/10/2017 7/4/2017 6/3/2017 5/19/2017 55831 Deli

Readi Colby Mini

Cheese Slices 2 lb pack 6 34660 62859 7 00 6 34660 62859 7 Best if used by:

05/02/2017 4/22/2017 55553 Deli

Made EZ Colby Cheese

Slices 1.5 lb pack 8 28653 55554 4 00 8 28653 55553 7 335-16 18755 Meijer Colby Jack Mini

Horn 6 lb 710917 18755 7 10917 18755 Sell by Date:

05/02/17 55755 Meijer Colby Mini Horn 6 lb 710917 55755 7 10917 55755 Sell by Date:

05/02/17

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination