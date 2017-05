WASHINGTON (AP) - DuPont and Chemours will pay nearly $671 million to settle thousands of lawsuits related to the release of a chemical from a plant in West Virginia more than a decade ago.

The federal and state lawsuits allege that the DuPont had dumped perfluorooctanoic acid into the Ohio River, contaminating the local drinking water and causing illness and disease, including cancer.

Perfluorooctanoic is used to make Teflon.