Princeton City Council votes to lower Business and Occupation Tax

Businesses in Princeton are about to get a break in their Business and Occupation taxes. During Monday night's meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to reduce the business and occupation tax by 15%. City Manager Kenneth Clay hopes the tax break will be an incentive for new businesses to move to the area.

"Well it would reduce their direct business and occupation privilege tax by 15% and that would be an incentive for them and give them some help in operating their business. They can put that money back into their operations," said Kenneth Clay.

Princeton Mayor Tim Ealy also had businesses in mind when voting to reduce the tax. Even though the town already offers a one year tax exemption, he's hoping this will be another attraction for new businesses.

"We have a tax incentive already in place. We give a one year exemption for new businesses moving into the city so that's just another tool we have to encourage them," said Tim Ealy, Princeton Mayor.

While some people might not think a 15% tax break is a big deal, Ealy says every penny counts when you're running a small business.

"Anything we feel like we can do will help, no matter how small, it's an encouragement to me," Ealy added.

Tonight's city council meeting was open to the public.