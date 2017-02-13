DMV Now Kiosk in Beckley

When you have to go to a Division of Motor Vehicle office, the dread just begins to set in. You know you need to set hours aside just to get your license plate or driver's license renewed. But now, the wait might not be so bad. The West Virginia DMV has placed two new Kiosks in Sheetz gas stations. One is right here in Beckley on Eisenhower Drive. Commissioner Pat Reed has already used one and loved how easy it was. Pat Reed, DMV Commissioner, said " Very easy. It took me about 4 minutes."

Before you can head to the kiosk, you have to complete a few things. Danny Moore, Raleigh County Clerk, told us " They have to pay their personal property taxes. And the reason being number 1 it is state law. Now number 2, if you didn't pay them, didn't have to pay them to get your license nobody would pay it." You still need to bring everything that you'd need to bring to the regional DMV office. The main reason for the DMV Now kiosks is to help people skip the line at the DMV. Pat Reed, DMV Commissioner, added " It's very important to help our customers to be able to easily renew their driver's license or easily get their uh vehicle registration renewed. Um, When you renew your registration, uh your decal and your new registration card are printed right at the kiosk."

The DMV will be adding four more locations, in addition to the two in Beckley and Morgantown, in the next couple of weeks.