Beckley Quota Club Empty Bowls Luncheon

Preparation is underway for the 4th annual Empty bowls Luncheon put on by the Beckley Quota Club. The fundraiser is part of a movement to end hunger. The bowls, which will be auctioned off, will be handmade by people who want to give back to the community. All the money raised helps Raleigh County food pantries. The event is happening on April 1st at the Place at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley. Rebecca Beckett, Artist in Resident at Youth Museum, said " And our own spin is that we have school children and community groups and anyone from preschool to age 80 that have been actively making bowls. People that have never had their hands in clay." Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at City Slickers, the Youth Museum in Beckley, and from any member of the Beckley Quota Club.