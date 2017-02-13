Shady Spring Middle School Did Well at RESA 1 Regional History B - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Shady Spring Middle School Did Well at RESA 1 Regional History Bowl

Shady Spring Middle School was again victorious at the Resa 1 Regional History Bowl. Teams from across southern West Virginia competed over the weekend.  The two Shady Spring teams placed in first and third. The teams will be making their seventh trip to the state competition, only winning it twice. The students take on extra work in addition to their school work. Melody Cox, History Bowl Team Coach, told us  " Just the amount of work the kids put in to doing it. I mean, it's hours upon hours. There's over two thousand questions that they have to memorize as well as the geography, the uh civilizations, ancient civilizations." The state competition takes place the last weekend in April, so there's plenty of time for the team to prepare. 

