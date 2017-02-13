Identity Theft: Steps You Should Take After Your Information Gets Stolen

With recent cases of reported identity theft, 59News wanted to know the steps people should take after their personal information gets stolen. Detective Adam Crouse at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said they see a lot of identity theft cases this time of year. If you're identity has been stolen, Crouse told 59News one of the first things you should do is call the companies where you know fraud occurred.

Crouse said, "The most important thing to start off with would be to contact the 3 reporting bureaus of the credit agencies. You can do that . You can call them. We have information here at the sheriff's office that we can assist people to do that."

Anyone who had their personal information stolen, when they come into the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office to file a report, they will be given a book that serves as a step-by-step guide that will help you get back on track.

Crouse said, "It has all the information on telephone numbers for the credit bureaus. It has websites you can go to. You can actually go to the identitytheft.gov and put all your information in. It will print you out what they call a recovery plan."

Detective Mike Hall said to be sure to keep notes and names of everyone you talk to during process of reporting identity theft.

Hall said, "You may want to contact the Social Security Administration, the IRS. Let them know that you're identity has been stolen."

Hall said to be sure to keep important documents, like your birth certificate and passport, in a secure location like a safe.