KVC to Take Over WVU Tech Montgomery's Campus

After WVU Tech Montgomery moved into their Beckley campus full time, plans for the property are now in place.

This Wednesday morning (3/15) the WVU Tech will announce who is now taking over the location.

The school has received multiple offers from different businesses in our area. While they are waiting until Wednesday (3/15) to release all information, they did release this statement to us, "KVC Health Systems has been engaged in discussions with the local community about their interest in the property. We hope to share more details soon, after a final contract is signed. We believe that this agreement will be a positive opportunity for the area, for this organization and for the West Virginia University system."

A meeting will be held Wednesday morning in Montgomery to further discuss details regarding the property.