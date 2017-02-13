Fayette County Could Regain Full Control of Their School System

The West Virginia Department of Education has been in partial control of Fayette County Schools, but this Thursday (3/16) that could change. The state will meet with the Fayette County Board of Education to decide whether or not they will regain full control of their public schools.

The Principal of the Fayette County Institute of Technology in Fayette County, Barry Crist, weighed in on what he thinks the state should take into consideration. "I've lived and breathed Fayette County since day one," said Crist.

As the principal of the Fayette County Institute of Technology for the past 14 years, Crist has seen Fayette County's education system change before his eyes. "Fayette County at one time was the county that other counties went to, to see how things went and we need to get back to that," said Crist.

The longtime educator believes this could happen if the state gives back full control of all public schools to the county. While local schools want to see a change, 59 News reached out to the superintendent of Fayette County Schools who didn't want to comment on the situation. Ultimately this decision will lie in the hands of the state this Thursday (3/16) and the local schools that could be a good thing. "All the new state board members who have just been appointed are bringing a new perspective," said Crist.

One board member is from Fayette County, David Perry, and Crist believes Perry could help the county regain the control of all 17 schools. "David Perry, he's from Oak Hill so I'm sure he'd want to see Fayette County run by Fayette County," said Crist.



Crist believes from here on out, education can see a comeback. "It's time to give back Fayette County and let the county run it," said Crist.

59 News also reached out to the West Virginia Department of Education to see where they stand with their decision but never heard back. The meeting to make the decision will be Thursday (3/16) at 10 a.m.