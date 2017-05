The search of a home in connection with a drug investigation by Mullens Police lead to an arrest on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Johnny Combs, 37, of Mullens is facing several charges.

Police showed up at the house with a warrant at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. They found a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including morphine, suboxone and cocaine. According to investigators, Combs was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. The case is still under investigation by the Mullens Police Department.