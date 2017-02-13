Clerks cited in underage alcohol sting

McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies teamed up with the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Commission to check and see if any businesses were selling alcohol to people who were underage. The sting was held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

There were 15 business that were checked as a part of the operation. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, there were two stores where alcohol was sold to an underage person. Those include Sammy's Service Center in Iaeger and Eller's Kwik Stop in Keystone. The clerks were given tickets and the owner and managers of the business were informed of what happened.