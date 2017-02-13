Logan County couple arrested on drug charges in McDowell

Travis and Danielle Marcum are charged after deputies receive a tip they were going to throw drugs into the recreation yard at Stevens Corrections Facility in McDowell County.

A tip about drugs being tossed into the recreation yard at Stevens Correctional Facility in McDowell County leads to the arrest of two people. Travis Marcum, 38, and Danielle Marcum, 29, were arrested on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 by McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies and officers with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Investigators staked out the parking lot at the jail and had the description of the car. They spotted the car pull into lot and later pull out. Deputies pulled the vehicle over on McDowell Street. A search of the car uncovered a gun, various drugs and money.

Daneille Marcum is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Felony Conspiracy. She is being held on a $30,000 bond. Travis Marcum is charged with driving on a revoked license, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felony Conspiracy. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Both suspects were taken to the McDowell County Holding Facility after they were arraigned. They are expected to be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail.