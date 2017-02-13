UPDATE: Missing Fayette County teen found

McKayla Toney, 14, has been missing since Friday, Feb 10 when she was getting off the school bus.

UPDATE: McKayla Toney was found safe by Fayette County Deputies yesterday morning (2/19). Sheriff Mike Fridley said Toney was with a group of friends when they found her. This isn't the first time deputies have dealt with the girl, but Toney is now home safe with her family.

A girl from the Hilltop area of Fayette County is the subject of a search by deputies. Investigators said McKayla Toney was last seen on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2017 when she was getting off the school bus. Her parents told deputies that she may be in Oak Hill with Matthew Buckner, who is an adult man.

McKayla is14-years-old and stands 4-feet 11-inches tall. She weighs around 140 -pounds, and has short reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left using the P3 Tips apps on your computer or mobile device.