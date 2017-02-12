Officials: MCHM Spill Occurred Last Week in Kanawha River

Mammoth Coal Preparation Plant has reported to the Kanawha County Emergency Management approximately 8-9 gallons of MCHM was spilled into the Kanawha River on Thursday. Mammoth Coal says it has completely cleaned up the area.

West Virginia's DEP received a report of an additional spill at Mammoth Coal on Saturday. DEP and Kanawha County Emergency Management responded to the scene to investigate. Kanawha County EMS says they found no evidence of a spill on Saturday.

However, residents in the area may still smell MCHM as Mammoth Coal will be using the chemical at the plant. Local fire departments have been notified of the reports and are prepared to assist if any incident occurs.

MCHM is a coal cleaning agent. Recall that a MCHM spill in the Elk River in January 2014 left over 300,000 customers without water service for weeks.