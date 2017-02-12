Meadow Bridge Community Stands Against School Consolidation Efforts

The School Building Authority has been working with the Fayette County Board of Education to potentially consolidate the Meadow Bridge High School into a pre-school through 8th grade school and the community is asking them to reconsider those efforts.

"We deserve our school in this area," said a Meadow Bridge resident, Randall Patterson.

As a former principal and teacher, Patterson said the consolidation of the Meadow Bridge High School will only do more harm than good. "I'm totally against it, I just think the location here in Fayette County and the travel that would be involved," said Patterson.

59 News has spoke to the superintendent of Fayette County Schools, Terry George in the past about this issue. George has said the school board is considering taking away the high school and making it a Pre-K through 5th grade, therefore placing the current 170 students throughout five other high schools. The majority of the high schools these students would be transferred to are located outside of the county.

As a grandfather of a high school student with juvenile diabetes, Patterson sees this as a real danger. "It creates a problem of distance if she's out of insulin then I'll have to travel close to 40 miles," said Patterson.

As a concerned grandfather of three children who attend Meadow Bridge High School, he said the school board isn't putting the children into consideration. "Everyone always seems to say it's about the kids but it's not about the kids it's about the dollars," said Patterson.

Patterson understands there is a financial issue involved but he believes the school board needs to work with the community to find a resolution. "We've tried to compromise with them and put the two schools together to make it a Pre-K through 12," said Patterson.

Randall said the school board didn't agree with that because they said it will cost too much. "They said the Pre -K through 8th grade will cost $13 million and a Pre -K through 12th grade will cost $29 million," said Patterson. Which he believes makes no sense.

With a lot of unanswered questions, Patterson has stood against this issue for over five years now and the concerned educator said this is a fight he won't forfeit. "We're not going to give up, we're still there and we're still plugging along," said Patterson.

59 News did reach out the superintendent of Fayette County Schools on this matter but he never returned our phone call.