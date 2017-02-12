Attorney General announces Frontier Communications customers may see improvement in high speed internet

Back in 2014, Frontier Communications customers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the company provides slower speeds than advertised. However Frontier contended customers are in fact getting the service they paid for.

The lawsuit settled about a year ago but now Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says customers will finally begin to see results from that settlement. The record breaking settlement caused Frontier to put in 160 million dollars to increase high speed internet and to expand connectivity.

The Attorney General says as of now $61 million has been invested in the three year arrangement and over 8,300 people are getting the high speed internet they were promised.

"Having high speed internet is fundamental. It's just another core part of the infrastructure, like having roads, water, and electricity. It's so critical that West Virginia continue to accelerate its development of high speed internet because that's how we're going to become more competitive," said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey says these numbers will only continue to rise.